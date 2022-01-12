ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey team surrendered pairs of goals in each of the first two periods to fall to Bishop Stang High 7-1 in a Catholic Central League game at A.J. Quetta Rink,
“We didn’t have much going for us the entire game,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Cripps said as the Shamrocks had a 3-0-2 unbeaten streak snapped.
The Shamrocks trailed 6-0 before Julia Tamul scored a shorthanded goal with 2:27 remaining.
Bishop Stang took the lead at 2:45 when Bree Killion scored on a breakaway. The Spartans had another goal in the first period carom into the net off the back of a Bishop Feehan defender on an Emily Curran flip shot behind the net.
The Shamrocks’ Alli Stiles unleashed a shot off the right wing wide in the seventh minute and Sydney Spellman had a loose puck backhander chance in the eighth minute. On defense, Tamul took away a Spartan breakaway bid in the third minute, Averie Bowen denied a Spartan shot in the slot in the 11th minute and Mary Lamoriello blocked another shot in the slot in the 13th minute.
The Shamrocks visit Bishop Fenwick Saturday in a CCL game.
King Philip 3, Medfield 0
DEDHAM — Eighth grader Kiki Lynch posted a shutout in her varsity net debut, while eighth grader Catie Putt scored the game-winning goal for the Warriors in the non-league victory.
Senior Morgan Cunningham scored a pair of goals as King Philip won its fifth game of the season. Cunningham scored the Warriors’ second goal at 5:08 of the second period on a power play with Kelly Holmes assisting. Cunningham scored again in the third period at 6:26.
Lynch got the starting nod between the pipes for KP, totaling 21 saves for the shutout. Putt scored KP’s go-ahead goal just 1:40 into the game with Cate Hart and Jen Daniels assisting.
King Philip has a 4 p.m. non-league game Saturday at Braintree.
Norwood 4, Foxboro-Mansfield 3
NORWOOD — Foxboro-Mansfield rallied back from a 3-1 third period deficit to knot the score, but the Mustangs scored the winning goal with four minutes left in the non-league game.
Goals by senior Cierra Doherty (at 6:41) and junior Ava Adams (at 6:48, assisted by Doherty) seven seconds apart midway through third period tied the score at 3-3 for Foxboro-Mansfield.
Junior Mya Waryas tied the score at 1-all for Foxboro-Mansfield after a scoreless first period at 13:01 of the second period with Cat Kipp assisting.
The loss was the fourth one-goal loss of the season for Foxboro-Mansfield (0-4) while Jess Widdop totaled 30 saves in goal.
Foxboro-Mansfield travels to Nauset Regional for a non-league game Saturday at 6 p.m.
