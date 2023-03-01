ATTLEBORO — It was a rout for No. 7 Bishop Feehan High on Wednesday night as the Shamrock girls hockey team stormed past No. 26 Auburn High, 7-3, in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 girls hockey state tournament.
The Shamrocks wasted little time getting right to work in the offensive end, peppering the goal with shots until one found the back of the net at New England Sports Village.
Near the midway point of the period the Shamrocks led in shots 7-2, keeping true to the message set out by head coach Mike Cripps.
The message was to not just put the shots on goal, but to make it difficult for Auburn’s defenders to get a read on the puck with screens and deflections in front.
“We were tying to tell them ‘More movement,’ ” Cripps said. “We controlled the puck in their offensive zone, but were taking shots and letting (Auburn’s goalie) see it coming. We needed to screen or get movement for good shots on goal. The idea was to screen and generate rebounds.”
Feehan got on the board first with 5:35 left in the opening period, getting a goal from Brenna Vitelli that went up and over the shoulder of Auburn keeper with a delayed penalty on the Rockets.
Auburn answered under a minute later, scoring at 4:17 on an Izzy Spencer goal where she snuck behind the defense and tucked it past Feehan goalie Avery Blanchard. It was the last goal Auburn until the game was well out of reach as the Shamrocks quickly rallied.
Bishop Feehan took the lead for good a little over two minutes later at 2:04 the first period, scoring on the power play off the stick of Molly Braga in front of the net. She was fed by Caitlin Kelley from behind the net.
Added insurance came in the final seconds of the period after Chloe Bryda collected a loose puck in the offensive zone, utilizing the lack of Auburn defenders in front to go across the crease and between the legs to make it 3-1 with 12 seconds remaining on the clock.
The score remained 3-1 through the second period as the shots on goal grew lopsided. The Shamrocks held possession for well over half of the period, bringing the shots differential to 24-13.
Cripps wanted more from his girls in the final 15 minutes to put the game out of reach
“I wasn’t happy going into the third period, actually,” Cripps said. “I told them I wanted each line to get a goal their first shift.”
The Shamrocks put the dagger in Auburn early in the third period, scoring two goals roughly a minute into the period — with two coming in a 10-second stretch.
Brooke Borges made it 4-1 off a Feed from Kelley and Grace Campbell scored off a bouncing puck in front that went off the goalie and in to make it 5-1. The Shamrocks again extended to make it 6-1 on a goal where everyone crashed the crease, with the score credited to Kelley and an assist to Borges.
Auburn scored twice in the final period, including a goal in the final seconds to cut it to 6-3. Borges scored Feehan’s final goal with 6:01 to go in the period to make it 7-3, getting the puck to go up and over Auburn’s goalie after an initial save.
The Shamrocks now advance to the Round of 16 to play Arlington. Cripps said regardless of the opponent, it’s a tough matchup for a Feehan team that he believes can still improve.
“Every round gets harder,” Cripps said. “I don’t think (we played our best hockey,) I think there’s still room to improve on working as a team. We were trying to do a little too much individually tonight.
“If we get back to our lines playing more cohesively, I think we’ll be fine. I think we got the butterflies out tonight.”
