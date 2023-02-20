FOXBORO — Molley Braga found the back of the net twice as the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team edged King Philip Regional High 2-1 Monday afternoon at Foxboro Sports Center.
After a scoreless first period, Braga, tallied with 5:38 remaining in the second period off an assist by Caitlin Kelley.
The Warriors responded in the third period with a goal of their own, but Kelley found Braga again just a minute later to give Feehan a 2-1 lead.
“This was our third game in three days, but we came together and played a good game,” Shamrocks coach Mike Cripps said.
The Shamrocks (11-7-1, 6-6) return to action on Wednesday against Cape Cod Technical High while the Warriors (10-10, 4-2) will face Milton High on Tuesday.