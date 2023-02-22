ATTLEBORO — Chloe Bryda and Grace Campbell each notched a pair of goals as the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team defeated Cape Cod High on Wednesday night, winning 5-2at New England Sports Village.
Bryda opened the scoring for the Shamrocks with a penalty shot at 3:12 of the first period, then added her second goal of the game four minutes later, assisted by Campbell, to make it 2-0.
Cape answered with a goal, but Campbell regained the two-goal margin by scoring off a freed from Bryda and Alivia Fitzgibbons.
After Cape scored again with under six minutes to go in the second period, Campbell notched another goal on the power play, assisted again by Bryda and Fitzgibbons.
The final goal of the game came from Brooke Borges’ tip-in off a Brenna Vitelli shot to make it a three-goal game.
Feehan caps the regular season at 12-7-1 and awaits a postseason draw as the No. 8 team in MIAA Division 1.
Walpole 7, Hockomock Stars 3
WALPOLE — The Stars dominated much of the play, but dropped its season finale at Rodman Arena.
Scoring for the Stars were Cammy Shanteler, Ava Adams and Maeve Anastasia. Shanteler netted her goal in the first period while Adams and Anastasia scored in the second.
Credited with assists were Lila Zabbo, Mya Waras, Emma Rabinovich, Madeline Martin and Shanteler for the Stars (0-16).
“We certainly came as a surprise to Walpole since the first game of the season against them,” Stars coach Jamie Mullen said in reference to Walpole’s 10-1 on Dec. 10. “Incredibly proud of how far this team has come and their immense improvement.”