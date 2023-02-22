ATTLEBORO — Chloe Bryda and Grace Campbell each notched a pair of goals as the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team defeated Cape Cod High on Wednesday night, winning 5-2at New England Sports Village.

Bryda opened the scoring for the Shamrocks with a penalty shot at 3:12 of the first period, then added her second goal of the game four minutes later, assisted by Campbell, to make it 2-0.