FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team fell to Canton High, 5-2, Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
Canton scored in the first period and held an 11-5 shots advantage after the first period. The Warriors had their chances, but were unable to gain ground over Canton through the middle stages.
Kelly Holmes got KP on the board in the second period, making it a 2-1 game at the time. Canton responded swiftly to gain the two goal lead back end added to it, sending the Warriors into the third period down 4-1.
The Warriors scored just once more on a Nikki McDonald score, assisted by Holmes. Canton scored once in the third.
Mallory Johnston made 29 saves in the loss for the Warriors. King Philip (7-9) plays on Saturday against Dennis-Yarmouth.
Bishop Feehan 4, Bishop Stang 4
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Stang struck first New England Sports Village, but it took 59 second for Feehan to tie it with about 10 minutes remaining in the first period as Grace Campbell scored.
Chloe Bryda’s goal with six minutes left in the period put the Shamrocks on top, but Stang knotted it again at 2-2 with eight minutes left in the second period.
With 5:19 left on the clock in the second Caitlin Kelley put the Shamrocks back on top at 3-2, assisted by Alivia Fitzgibbons and Bryda. Bishop Stang responded again, making it 3-3, with a minute to go in the second period.
Campbell scored the final go for Feehan with 8:47 left in regulation, tying the game after Stang scored 2:39 into the third period.
Avery Blanchard stopped 49 shots for Bishop Feehan (4-5-1) which plays on Saturday against St. Mary’s of Lynn.