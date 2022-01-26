FOXBORO — Senior Morgan Cunningham scored five goals, three during the second period in powering the King Philip High girls’ hockey team to a 6-4 decision over Hockomock League rival Franklin High Wednesday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
The game wwas deadlocked at 4-all entering the third period when Cunningham regained the lead for the Warriors at 4:31 and then netted her fifth goal at 6:43.
Cunningham netted second period goals at 2:21, 9:53 and at 14:32 for KP, which notched its fourth straight win.
Cate Hart put the Warriors in front in the first period. Kelly Holmes collected three assists and Syd O’Shea two. King Philip is slated to meet Foxboro-Mansfield Saturday in Foxboro.
Bishop Feehan 2, Archbishop Williams 2 (OT)
ATTLEBORO — Junior Alivia Fitzgibbons rifled in a shot to the top left corner at 4:34 of the third period to pull the Shamrocks into the deadlock in the Catholic Central League game at NESV.
Bishop Feehan (5-3-3) overcame a two-goal deficit, surrendering single goals to Archbishop Williams in each of the first two periods. Caitlin Kelley got the Shamrocks’ first goal with a minute left in the second period.
Bishop Feehan goalie Avery Blanchard totaled 15 saves. The Shamrocks face Latin Academy Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at NESV.
Canton 3, Foxboro-Mansfield 2
CANTON — Foxboro-Mansfield suffered its fourth one-goal loss in the Hockomock League game.
Foxboro-Mansfield took the lead on a goal by Kylie O’Keefe at 4:16 of the first period with Mya Waryas and Macy Quinn assisting, then knotted the score at 2-2 in the 12th minute of the second period with Cam Shanteler scoring, assisted by Maddie Guilfoyle and O’Keefe.Foxboro-Mansfield generated 25 shots and had a third period power play chance. Canton tied the score at 1-1 late in the first period and then tallied twice in the second period, taking the lead in the 13th minute.
Jess Widdop totaled 23 saves. Foxboro-Mansfield is slated for a Saturday night game at 7 in Foxboro against King Philip and a Sunday matinee at 4 against Medfield.