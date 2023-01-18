FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team dropped a 4-1 contest to Dedham High on Wednesday night at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors had one goal from Kelly Holmes while Mallory Johnston turned aside 29 shots in net.
King Philip (5-7) plays again on Saturday at Canton Ice House against Westwood.