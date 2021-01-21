ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey team skated on even terms with Catholic Central League power Arlington Catholic High through two periods at New England Sports Village Thursday.
But Arlington Catholic broke a 1-1 tie three minutes into the third period with one of its four goals over the final 15 minutes to win 5-1.
Haley Krupwich pulled the Shamrocks into a 1-1 tie at 3:18 of the second period with Avery Campbell and Avery Gugliotta assisting. Avery Blanchard tended goal for the Shamrocks. Arlington Catholic gained the lead on a goal with just under two minutes left in the first period.
The Shamrocks had 18 shots, but no power plays
Bishop Feehan returns to the NESV for a 7 p.m. CCL game Saturday against Bishop Fenwick,
Austin Prep 8, King Philip 3
READING — Meg Sherwood, Jen Daniels and Morgan Cunningham scored goals for King Philip in the non-league loss to the Catholic Central League power. KP travels to Canton Friday for a 4:30 p.m. Hockomock League game.
