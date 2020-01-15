ATTLEBORO — History was made on the ice at New England Sports Village on Wednesday by the Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey team. Playing in their first season of varsity hockey, the Shamrocks earned their first victory — a 3-1 conquest of Oakmont.
The Shamrocks snapped a seven-game losing skid by scoring more goals in the second period (three) than they had scored (two) through the previous 21 periods of their existence.
“My goodness, I’m so proud of them, they’ve been working so hard,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Cripps said after his squad killed two penalties and freshman goalie Avery Blanchard (12 saves) blanked Oakmont through 41 minutes of play.
Junior captain Alana DiPlacido (at 2:34), senior captain Lucy Armour (4:08) and junior Lauren Cullity (6:51) tallied second period goals as the Shamrocks tallied three goals within a four-minute span.
“We needed that one goal, it’s been so long, we had scored only two goals all year,” Cripps said.
The Shamrocks had gone scoreless in five of their previous seven games, including the past nine periods, but DiPlacido scored on a power play for the go-ahead goal at the right crease.
Armour then scored on a breakaway down the left wing and Cullity created the highlight play of the game, skating down the left side, controlling the puck behind the Oakmont net and then circling in front into the slot to let loose a wrist shot.
The Shamrocks’ defensive pairings of Averie Bowen and Armour along with Mary Lamoriello and Avery Gugliotta kept Oakmont’s advances into Bishop Feehan territory wide. Meanwhile, the Shamrocks’ penalty-killing units with Brooke Borges, DiPlacido, Lamoriello and Gugliotta allowed Blanchard clear views of the puck.
Feehan held a 9-7 edge in shots in the first period and an 8-2 advantage in the second period, while limiting Oakmont to two third period shots — Bishop Feehan having a five-minute power play chance.
”We’ve been making a lot of progress getting pucks to the net,” Cripps said. “We came out a little bit slow (in the first period). They knew that it was a competitive game (Oakmont was winless through six games and had scored just four goals). This was a game that the realized we could win and we turned it on after the first period.”
The Shamrocks are off until Monday at Foxboro Sports Center against Foxboro-Mansfield.
Norwood 3, Foxboro-Mansfield 2
HYDE PARK — The Mustangs tallied two first period goals and kept the Warriors off of the scoreboard for 25 minutes.
”We’ve been flirting at .500 all season and to get to the tournament we have to beat good teams,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said.
Foxboro-Mansfield (4-5-1) had a power play with two minutes left and lifted its goalkeeper in favor of a sixth skater, but was denied.
Kyle O’Keefe (at 11 from Sam Ledin) put Foxboro-Mansfield on the scoreboard in the second period to close the gap to one goal. Ella Waryas (at 11 from Melissa Shanteler) tallied in the third period, again reducing the deficit to one goal.
Foxboro-Mansfield travels to the Noble and Greenough School Saturday for a 3 p.m. game with Dedham.
Medway 3, King Philip 2
FOXBORO — The Mustangs tallied pair of first period goals and then tallied on a 5-on-3 power play with just under two minutes left in a non-league game to top the Warriors. Avery Maxwell and Makenzie Shandley scored third period goals for KP, which generated 21 shots.
The Warrior girls (5-5) have taken just three points out of their last six games (1-4-1). King Philip returns to action Saturday with a game against Notre Dame Academy at 3:45 p.m. in Rockland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.