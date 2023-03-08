ROCKLAND — A pair of leads weren’t enough for the seventh-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team on Wednesday night as the Shamrocks surrendered a pair of third period goals to fall to No. 2 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham 5-3 in their MIAA Division 1 state tourney quarterfinal game at Rockland Rink.

The loss marked the end of the line for the 14-8-1 Shamrock girls, who saw eight seniors play their last game after they had paved the way for the rising success of the program over the past four seasons.