ROCKLAND — A pair of leads weren’t enough for the seventh-seeded Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team on Wednesday night as the Shamrocks surrendered a pair of third period goals to fall to No. 2 Notre Dame Academy of Hingham 5-3 in their MIAA Division 1 state tourney quarterfinal game at Rockland Rink.
The loss marked the end of the line for the 14-8-1 Shamrock girls, who saw eight seniors play their last game after they had paved the way for the rising success of the program over the past four seasons.
“They were pretty much the foundation of this program starting four years ago,” Bishop Feehan head coach Mike Cripps said. “They’ve been the heart and soul of this team from the beginning. There’s going to be a lot of big shoes to fill.
The Shamrocks struck for a pair of early goals. Caitlin Kelley’s goal in front of the net broke a scoreless tie just under five minutes into the game at 10:35, with assists credited to Molly Braga and Riley LeClair. Braga then added a goal nearly a minute later, extending the lead to 2-0 with an assist credited to Kelley.
NDA answered with a goal with 2:33 remaining in the period with both sides skating even on a 4-on-4.
Cripps said the energy and attitude from the girls was good during the intermission, with some self-awareness that a one-goal advantage is a dangerous lead in hockey.
“It was good. We told them we were going to come out flying,” Cripps said. “A 2-1 lead is the worst in hockey. We had to keep the puck in their zone and keep battling. They worked extremely hard, I’m extremely proud of them.”
Both sides again were locked in an end-to-end battle, with NDA bringing the game even on a score in front that was cleaned up in a scrum to make it 2-2. Feehan had an answer, though, getting Caitlin Kelley to force a turnover in the neutral zone to bring her alone on a rush on goal. Kelley worked through two defenders to go east to west in front of the goal, firing the equalizer to make it 3-2 at 5:01.
The ice momentum began to tilt in the final minutes in favor of NDA as pressure mounted ahead of the third period, and NDA found the back of the Feehan net on a shot from inside the slot off the tape of Sarah White to again bring the game even 3-all at 1:47.
The score was a blow to Feehan, which entered the third period trying to regain momentum, and control of the game. Notre Dame kept its momentum going with the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal in the opening moments of the third, and added a crucial insurance goal a few minutes later to have Feehan chasing two goals through much of the period.
Cripps said he was looking for someone to dig deep and win the war against Notre Dame’s skaters, knowing the battle wasn’t going to stop in the final period.
“Fifteen minutes, it’s got to take whoever can dig deepest to win it,” Cripps said. “For both teams, it was just a war to try and continue the battle.”
With time running out, Feehan struggled to both put shots on goal and maintain possession in the attacking third for longer than a few seconds as strong saking and puck handling from Notre Dame both cleared it out and generated its own chances going the other way.
After starting the season 0-3, and going through a roundabout of injuries, Cripps reiterated his pride for the girls and how hard they worked this season to earn an Elite 8 spot, adding it’s bulletin board material to work harder going into the next winter season.
“I’m just so proud of the girls. They’ve worked so hard, even before the season,” Cripps said. “From starting 0-3 and battling some major injuries and illness, battling through it and coming along with their game as a team. There were a few bounces that could have gone a few different ways tonight, and we could be going to the Final Four, but I’m just so proud of the girls.”