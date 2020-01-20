WALPOLE — The Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team has been led to believe that by scoring goals in every period of play Monday at the Rodman Arena, in twice successfully neutralizing power-play opportunities by Bishop Feehan, and dominating the defensive zone as it did in front of goalie Jess Widdop, the road to an MIAA Tournament berth is not far off.
Foxboro High junior Ella Waryas collected three points with two goals, while another Warrior, Alex Ledin, etched one goal and one assist on the scoresheet as Foxboro-Mansfield posted a 6-0 victory over the Shamrocks.
“We had some good high-quality shots,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said of his skaters scoring three goals over the first two periods, then scoring a trio during the third period.
The Shamrocks (1-9) were shut out for the eighth time this season, being outshot 8-3 in the first period, 9-5 in the second period and 11-1 in the third period.
The Shamrocks had a power-play chance in each of the first two periods, but the Foxboro-Mansfield penalty-killing unit with Reese Pereira, Melissa Shanteler, Megan O’Hara and Ella Waryas were not only equal to the task, but limited Bishop Feehan to merely one shot over those four minutes — a second-period shot by Alivia Fitzgibbons.
“We’ve got to be a little more aggressive on the forecheck, especially on the power play,” Bishop Feehan coach Mike Cripps said. “We’ve got to get the puck to the net, we have to crash that net.”
Shanteler scored the game-winning goal for Foxboro-Mansfield at 4:22 of the first period, firing in a shot in the slot between the legs of the Bishop Feehan goalie after Emma Pereira had set up the sequence with her own shot.
Waryas created a two-goal lead for Foxboro-Mansfield at 10:01 of that first period with a spectacular solo effort, breaking up a forwarding pass by Bishop Feehan at the Foxboro-Mansfield blue line and then skating through two zones to turn on the red light.
“They were strong defensively, they limited our follow-up chances,” Bain said of the Shamrocks. “They have a couple of defensemen (Lucy Armour, Mary Lamoriello, Avery Gugliotta) who can rush the puck; they were good in transition, which kept it even through two periods.”
Mansfield High junior Lily O’Brien created an early pace for Foxboro-Mansfield — “her determination and incessant chasing” of the puck in the Bishop Feehan zone maintained puck possession.
Foxboro High’s Sam Ledin gave her team a 3-0 lead at 8:43 of the second period, a power-play goal off a low drive from the middle of the blue line, with Reese Pereira assisting.
“We would make the original save, but we have to get to the rebounds, to clear them out,” added Cripps.
Foxboro-Mansfield owned the final 15 minutes. Alex Ledin (at 57 seconds from Reese Pereira), Waryas (at 7:19 from Alex Ledin) and Emma Pereira (at 9:05 from Julia Muttart and Tess Luciano) all netted third-period goals.
The lone shot that Foxboro-Mansfield allowed at Widdop in goal was off the stick of Shamrock Riley LeClair in the 13th minute to preserve the shutout.
Widdop faced only two testing shots in the first period from Bishop Feehan, a floater by Kate Franzosa in the sixth minute and a drive from the left faceoff circle by Fitzgibbons in the ninth minute. The Shamrocks’ best chances to score actually came during a short-handed situation in the second period, with both Haley Krupwich and Alana DiPlacido putting pressure on Widdop.
“We could have done a little better over the first two periods,” said Bain. “In the third period we kind of turned up the speed, turned up the intensity, we were able to get the puck on the net and the follow-up shots, to keep the pressure coming and coming — instead of watching.”
Foxboro-Mansfield next meets King Philip Saturday, while Bishop Feehan is off until a Feb. 1 game at the New England Sports Village against Ursuline Academy.
King Philip 3, Norwood 2
HYDE PARK — Morgan Cunningham and Jen Daniels scored third-period goals as King Philip rallied for a one-goal victory in the non-league game against the Mustangs. Cunningham scored the game-winning goal for KP (6-6), while Daniels tallied in the 10th minute, with Ally Donovan assisting.
KP goalie Cristina Coleman (10 saves) blanked Norwood over the final two periods, in addition to backboning the Warrior defense with Sam Robison during a penalty-marred third period.
Sydney O’Shea netted the game-tying goal for KP in the second period. KP plays the second of three games this week Wednesday at the Foxboro Sports Center against Dedham.
