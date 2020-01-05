FOXBORO — Scoring three goals in both the first and second periods, the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team took two points out of a two-game weekend series, routing Stoughton 6-1 Sunday.
Foxboro-Mansfield (4-2-1) scored three goals within a five-minute span late in the first period to take control. Meg O’Hara scored the go-ahead goal, while Emma Pereira scored what proved to be the game-winning goal at 11:19. Sam Ledin created a 3-0 lead at the end of the first period with a final-minute tally.
Kylie O’Keefe, Liz Healey and Reese Pereira netted second-period goals for Foxboro-Mansfield, while Jess Widdop totaled 12 saves in goal. Foxboro-Mansfield afforded Stoughton just one second-period power-play chance in the entire contest. Foxboro-Mansfield is off until it takes on Medway High on Saturday afternoon.
Franklin 1, Foxboro-Mansfield 0
FOXBORO — The Panthers tallied a second-period goal to topple Foxboro-Mansfield in the Hockomock League game. Jess Widdop totaled 22 saves in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield, which was unable to convert a four-minute power-play bid at the sixth minute of the second period.
Foxboro-Mansfield had a third-period man advantage, but lost the edge when a skater went to the penalty box seconds later.
Canton 2, King Philip 0
FOXBORO — The King Philip Warriors battled the Hockomock League powerhouse on even terms throughout, yielding a first-period 5-on-3 power-play goal and an empty-net goal in the third period.
“We skated hard all three zones,” KP coach Ken Assad said of the Warriors (2-4), who generated 18 shots. Makenzie Shandley had a partial breakaway and a shot off the left wing, both within the first five minutes of the game.
KP had a 5-on-3 power-play chance in the second period, but Morgan Cunningham’s game-tying bid was denied. The Warriors’ checking limited the Bulldogs to 19 shots. Cristina Coleman posted 15 saves in goal for KP, which returns to the ice Wednesday against Shawsheen Regional.
Falmouth 4, Bishop Feehan 0
FALMOUTH — The Shamrocks were limited to eight shots on goal in losing to the Clippers. Falmouth gained a 2-0 lead after the first period, with one of the goals occurring on a power-play chance.
Bishop Feehan (0-6) was unable to capitalize on pairs of power-play chances in both the second and third periods. “They were fast and they were physical,” Shamrock coach Mike Cripps said of the Clippers.
Avery Blanchard totaled 24 saves in goal for Bishop Feehan, which next hosts Medfield Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.