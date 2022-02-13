FOXBORO — The Mansfield/OA/Foxboro High girls hockey team lost a 3-2 neck-and-neck battle to Franklin High at Foxboro Sports Center on Sunday.
Despite coming up just short in the end, Mansfield's head coach complimented the effort her team put forth. "The girls skated really hard," Jamie Mullen said. "We played hard and dominated a good portion of the game."
Senior Kylie O'Keefe knotted the score at two early in the third, but Franklin scored the game-winning goal with around three minutes remaining.
O'Keefe starred for the Hornets, also picking up an assist on a first-quarter goal scored by Maeve Anastasia.
The Hornets (2-12-1) will face King Philip Monday at the Foxboro Sports Center.
Malden Catholic 2, Bishop Feehan 1
Malden Catholic won an exciting decision Sunday at New England Sports Village. It was scoreless after one period, but Malden Catholic scored with 8:54 left in the second period to take a 1-0 lead at the break.
Grace Nelson (with assists from Riley LeClair and Julia Tamul) scored a power-play goal a minute into the third period to tie the score, but with 23 seconds left, Malden Catholic scored a power-play goal to provide the margin of victory.
We got a couple of shots with the goalie pulled to try to tie the score. We are now 11-4-3. We play Tuesday in Tewksbury against Austin Prep.
