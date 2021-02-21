ATTLEBORO — Freshman Maeve Anastasia scored the game-winning goal with four minutes left in the second period as the Foxboro-Mansfield girls hockey team prevailed 2-1 over Bishop Feehan in a non-league game Sunday at the New England Sports Village.
Brooke Borges put the Shamrocks (3-7-3) in front 30 seconds into the game, but Ella Waryas gained the equalizer for KP (5-4-2) before the session ended. Mya Waryas assisted on Foxboro-Mansfield’s second go-ahead goal.
Senior Jess Widdop starred in goal for Foxboro-Mansfield, blanking Bishop Feehan for the final 44 minutes of the game. Avery Blanchard totaled 30 saves in goal for Feehan, foiling Foxboro-Mansfield during a 5-on-3 third-period power play.
Foxboro-Mansfield 5, King Philip 1
WALPOLE — Seniors Emma Pereira and Tess Luciano scored first-period goals as Foxboro-Mansfield started strongly and goalie Jess Widdop kept King Philip off of the scoreboard over the final two periods in the meeting of Hockomock League members.
Morgan Cunningham tallied in the first period for KP (6-5-1). Foxboro-Mansfield (4-4-2) killed off four penalties.
Lily O’Brien scored a second period goal for Foxboro-Mansfield, which took a two-goal lead into the third period. Mya Waryas and Reese Pereira (shorthanded) scored third-period goals.
Bishop Feehan 4, Archbishop Williams 4
ATTLEBORO — Senior Alana DiPlacido (at 3:53) and freshman Grace Campbell (at 7:54) scored third-period goals to put the Shamrocks into a two-goal as Bishop Feehan secured a point in its Catholic Central League season finale.
The Shamrocks (3-6-3) gained a first-period lead on a goal from freshman Makayla Macomber at 11:45. Freshman Caitlin Kelley tallied at 12:19 of the second period to put the Shamrocks in front 2-0.
DiPlacido regained a two-goal lead for the Shamrocks, while Campbell scored her first varsity goal to once again present Bishop Feehan with a two-goal lead.
