FOXBORO — The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High girls hockey team rolled over the Hockomock Stars on Wednesday night, winning 9-2 at Foxboro Sports Complex.
Goals from the Stars (0-2) were by Mya Waryas and Ava Adams, both in the third period.
The Stars next play on Saturday at Foxboro Sports Center against Canton.
NEW BEDFORD — The Shamrocks came up short in a hard-fought Catholic Central League road loss at Hetland Arena.
Feehan had two goals from Chloe Bryda and one apiece by Alivia Fitzgibbons, Ally Stiles and Grace Nelson.
Tallying assists were Molly Braga, Brooke Borges, Makayla Macomber and Stiles.
Bishop Feehan (1-1) plays next Wednesday at Charles Moore Arena against Nauset.