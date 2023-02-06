FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team jumped on Arlington Catholic High early Monday at Foxboro Sports Center, scoring three times in the first period en route to a 6-1 win.
King Philip now sits at 9-9 in an up-and-down season, with the win a crucial one as the Warriors enter an extended break before getting back into action.
“We have a 10-day layoff now and scrimmage against Peabody next Wednesday,” King Philip head coach Ken Assad said after the victory. “Going into a 10-day layoff with a win is huge, especially getting us to .500. At the beginning of the season, if you said we’d be .500, I’d be happy. With the schedule we play, the young team we have, the win is huge.”
The Warriors scored first off a Mara Boldy goal with 12:30 left in the first period, assisted by Kat Precobb, then added on to it nearly five minutes later with a score from senior forward Kelly Holmes.
It was Holmes’ first of four goals in the game. Her goal came off a Grace Lehan-Allen shot, which was blocked in front of the net, leading to Holmes cleaning up in the slot at 7:43. Her second goal came with 6:16 to go in the first period and was unassisted, making it 3-0 in favor of KP through the first 15 minutes of play.
“Our plan is always attack, attack and carry the play,” Assad said. “Dictate how the play is going to be handled. It doesn’t work out as usual sometimes, but tonight, it worked out in the first. Jumping on them, getting ahead, that’s the number one goal.”
Holmes (assisted by Nikki McDonald, 10:49 to go) and Katie McGann (unassisted, 9:55) added goals in the second period, making it 5-0 through the first two periods. Holmes went on to get her fourth goal in the third period after an Arlington Catholic goal, keeping it at a five goal difference.
The top-line center’s work has been nothing short of impressive this season, entering Monday with a 24 goal, 15 assist season. Holmes, a speedy forward with high-level puck handling skills, is only getting better and making everyone around her better in her junior season.
“Kelly with four goals tonight, it’s pretty good,” Assad said. “She reached 100 career points (on Saturday,) which is a huge accomplishment for her. She’s got a good chance to do more damage and I expect her to. She’s a game changer for sure.”
In net for the Warriors was Mallory Johnston before Hailey Bright entered in relief for the third period, helping close out the win. The tandem combined for 22 saves.
“Hailey’s a second-year player, she brings energy to the bench and to the ice,” Assad said of Bright, a lacrosse and field hockey goalie for the Warriors. “I have no problem calling on her. She really brings energy.”
The Warriors (9-9) return to play Braintree on Feb. 18.
