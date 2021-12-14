FOXBORO -- Kelly Holmes netted a trio of third period goals as the King Philip Regional High girls' hockey team downed Norwell High 7-3 in a non-league game Monday night.
The Warriors (1-0) gained a 1-0 first period lead on the first of two goals off the stick of Morgan Cunningham. Syd O'Shea also scored in the second session for KP, which took a 3-2 lead after two periods.
Catie Putt scored one of four Warrior third period goals. Mallory Johnston totaled 14 saves as KP's starting goal, while Kiki Lynch came on in a reserve role and had four saves. KP is off until a Dec. 20 game with Wayland.
