HOPEDALE — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team shut out Natick High, 3-0, on Friday night in the consolation round of the Medway High Hockey Tournament.

The Warriors had goals from Kelly Holmes, Katie McGann and Kat Precobb. Holmes, Mara Boldy and Grace Lehan-Allen each had assists. The Warriors put 27 shots on net.

