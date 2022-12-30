HOPEDALE — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team shut out Natick High, 3-0, on Friday night in the consolation round of the Medway High Hockey Tournament.
The Warriors had goals from Kelly Holmes, Katie McGann and Kat Precobb. Holmes, Mara Boldy and Grace Lehan-Allen each had assists. The Warriors put 27 shots on net.
In net for the Warriors was Mallory Johnston, making 34 saves in the shutout for the Warriors (4-3).
King Philip head coach Ken Assad said the senior was a standout in net with support from the blue line.
“Johnston was fantastic, 34 saves, blanked them out,” King Philip head coach Ken Assad said. “She made nice kick saves and the defense stepped up.”
Next for King Philip is Canton, returning the Warriors to Hockomock League action on Wednesday.
Assad said it’ll be a good league test for the Warriors going up against a team that has a 23-7 goal differential in its favor and is 5-1.
“We have a couple of big practices coming up with Canton coming up,” Assad said. “It’s a big Hockomock test for us. I think we’re going to skate even with them. I think we’ll have a pretty good game with them.”
