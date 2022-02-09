FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team continued its winning ways with a blowout victory over Ursuline Academy at Foxboro Sports Complex Wednesday.
Eighth-grader Catie Putt was one of three Warriors to score two goals (Syndey O’Shea and Katie Holmes). Morgan Cunningham, Mara Boldy, and Kat Precobb also dished out one or more assists in a collective effort from the Warriors.
“We played great team hockey,” King Philip coach Ken Assad said. “We had a lot of assists. The puck was moving.”
Another eighth-grader, goalie Kiki Lynch, showed out for the Warriors. She tallied 19 saves in the start.
The Warriors (12-4) have won five of their last six. They will take on Andover at Foxboro Sports Center Saturday.
Mansfield/Oliver Ames 8, Stoughton/Sharon 0
The Mansfield/Oliver Ames High girls team put together a wire-to-wire win at Foxboro Sports Center.
Senior forward Cataline Kipp paced the Hornets with two goals in the second period. Kipp accounted for two of six goals scored by the Hornets in the second.
Mansfield/Oliver Ames scored one goal apiece in the first and third periods. Mansfield/OA will play Franklin at Foxboro Sports Center on Sunday.
Bishop Feehan 8, Marshfield 3
Grace Nelson and Chloe Bryda each had two goals for the Shamrocks (11-3-3).
Julia Tamul had a penalty shot goal and other scorers for Feehan were Caitlin Kelley, Brenna Vitelli, and Averie Bowen. Alivia Fitzgibbons had three assists.
Bishop Feehan takes on Malden Catholic Sunday.