FOXBORO — It took over 30 minutes for the King Philip Regional High girls hockey team to get going Wednesday night, but once the flame was lit, there was no stopping the Warriors from burning past Norwood High in a 3-1 win at Foxboro Sports Center.
After two scoreless first and second periods, the game broke loose in the third period with the catalyst being a penalty shot goal by Norwood (14-3-1).
After blocking a shot in her defensive zone, Norwood’s Morgan Roach took the puck the other way and was taken down as she fired a shot on goal, bringing up a penalty shot opportunity at 12:12 of the third period.
Roach’s approach on King Philip goaltender Mallory Johnston went left and then right, with a head fake mixed in, resulting in her finding open space to Johnston’s left for the score.
Trailing 1-0, a fire ignited in King Philip (15-4), giving them something to chase.
Following the penalty shot, assistant coach Tim Langevin, stepping in for head coach Ken Assad, assured his squad, one of the top offensive teams in the state, that a break was coming.
“We just talked about as a team we make errors every once in a while, and the rest of the team needs to pick ourselves up,” Langevin said. “It’s only one goal. I told them, ‘We’re one of the highest scoring offenses in the state, ... we’ve got plenty of goals in us. We’ve just got to find the first one.’ And as we’ve done always, our team responds right away, and within two shifts we’re back to 1-1 and we’re rolling.”
The answer came quickly, with Jennifer Daniels finding the twine from close range off assists from Catie Putt and Cate Hart to even the score with 10:32 to go in the contest.
A noticeably different King Philip team showed energy team following the Norwood score, throwing their bodies slightly while working with speed in the corners.
“I told them once we get that first goal, now it’s just going to steamroll, and then it happened,” Langevin said. “You could see it in the next shift, it was totally different.”
A failed power play followed for KP, but an open Kelly Holmes scored what was the eventual winning goal after working her way through the defense to make it 2-1.
Now trailing with 7:20 to go in the game, Norwood’s forced passes and need for possession led to a penalty on Caeli Reed for tripping.
With one second left in the power play, the Warriors scored an insurance goal that was collected off a rebound by Morgan Cunningham, who netted the goal at 4:52 to put more pressure on Norwood.
Despite throwing several shots on goal in the final minutes, and pulling the goalie with 40 seconds to go, Norwood was unable to break even or pull within one to make it six straight wins for the Warriors with a goal differential of 27-6 across the streak.
The win against a strong Norwood group (14-3-1) sits well with Langevin and the group, knowing one of the hardest tests this season was successful.
“It’s great. It’s exactly what we talked about,” Langevin said on the quality win. “We’re just a strong third period team and I told them tonight this will be the strongest test of the season.”
Johnston made 21 saves in goal whileDaniels finished the night as the only player with multiple points with two (one goal, one assist).