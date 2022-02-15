WRENTHAM — Going into its final home game of the season against Norwood High, the King Philip Regional High girls’ hockey team is looking to continue its five-game winning streak.
The Warriors (14-4, 3-3 Hockomock) and the Mustangs (14-2-1, 14-2-1 TVL) face-off against each other in two years when they meet at 6 p.m. at Foxboro Sports Center in Wednesday’s non-league match. The last time the two met in January 2020, the Warriors walked away with a 3-2 victory.
“All of our games against Norwood are very competitive, and I expect the same on Wednesday,” King Philip coach Ken Assad said. “I am leaning on my first line — comprised of Morgan Cunningham, Kelly Holmes, and Sydney O’Shea — to have a good night. They have combined for close to 100 points.”
In addition to counting on his Warriors’ strong first line to contribute, Assad said he is also looking for his second line — consisting of Jen Daniels, Cate Hart, and Catie Putt — to continue with its scoring.
While the Warriors lead the Hockomock League in goal-scoring with a total of 76 goals, Assad said he is looking for his team to play strong defense at the other end of the rink as well.
“Defensively, I expect our team to continue to play stingy hockey,” Assad said. “Between our goalies and our defense, we are under a 2.0 goals-against average per game.”
King Philip will close out the regular season against Dennis-Yarmouth is Saturday at Troy Kent Arena.