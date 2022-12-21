FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team defeated the Hockomock Stars on Wednesday, winning 8-4 at Foxboro Sports Center.
The Warriors led 4-2 through the first period, getting goals from Calleigh Brady, Ella Morgan, Lydia Maxwell and Kelly Holmes. Morgan and Maxwell’s goals were their first at the varsity level.
King Philip extended its lead with two scores from Katie McGann and Nicole McDonald, then added its eighth goal in the third period off the stick of Holmes. Goals from the Stars came from Hannah Albert, Ava Adams, Cammy Schanteler and Lindsey Casman.
Mara Boldy, Morgan, McDonald, Holmes (two), Maxwell and Brady had assists in the win for the Warriors. In goal for the Stars was Bailey Moores, who was thrust into the position earlier in the week, making 28 saves.
Stars coach Jamie Mullen praised Moores' work in net being brand new to the position with a starter being out. Moores, primarily a defenseman, worked in a 50 minute practice to get acclimated to the position.
"(Moores) stepped up and practiced Tuesday and played in the game (Wednesday)," Mullen said. "She made some unbelievable saves. They were unorthodox, but she had the mindset of 'whatever I have to do, I'll dive on it.' ... I had the conversation of our situation, ... Her effort was unbelievable and it rallied the girls and gave them confidence. They played so well."
King Philip (3-1) next plays Tuesday against Nauset. The Stars (0-4) play on Wednesday against Haverhill.
Nauset Regional 6, Bishop Feehan 2
ORLEANS — Battling injuries and illness, Bishop Feehan fell to 0-3 at Charles Moore Ice Arena.
The Shamrocks had scores from Grace Campbell and Grace Nelson. Molly Braga assisted Campbell’s goal and Sydney Spellman assisted on Nelson’s tally.
Bishop Feehan plays next Wednesday against Malden Catholic.