ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team closed out its regular season by nipping Algonquin Regional High 4-3 Tuesday to take the Medway Christmas Cup tourney at New England Sports Center.
Camryn O’Shea netted two goals for the Warriors (18-4) while Catie Putt and Jennifer Daniels added one apiece while Mara Boldy, Kat Precobb, Morgan Cunningham, O’Shea and Daniels chipped in assists.
KP awaits its postseason seeding Friday.
W-H/Silver Lake 3, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 (OT)The Mansfield/Oliver Ames/Foxboro girls hockey team came up short in its season finale as the Panthers prevailed at Foxboro Sports Center.
Scoring for Mansfield/OA/Foxboro (3-15-1) were Cammy Shanteler (Maeve Anastasia and Julia Muttart assisting) and Mya Waryas (Anastasia and Ava Adams assisting).
Mansfield/OA/Foxboro goalie Jess Widdop kept the hosts in the game while senior forward Kylie O’Keefe was a workhorse in a losing effort.