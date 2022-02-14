FOXBORO — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey geam scored by committee as six players found the Mansfield/Oliver Ames net in a 6-0 win Monday at Foxoro Sports Center.
“I liked the fact that so many different players scored for us,” King Philip coach Ken Assad said after the Warriors (14-4) extended their winning streak to five games.
The Warriors led 2-0 at the end of the first period and 5-0 at the end of the second period before notching one more goal in the final frame.
Despite the lopsided loss the Mansfield/Oliver Ames coach praised her girls’ performance.
“The score didn’t totally represent what happened in the game,” M/OA coach Jamie Mullen said. “Our girls played a very competitive and aggressive game. We had a number of shots at goal, but just couldn’t get it past.”
The Warriors, who outshot the Hornets 26-17 in the Hockomock League win, play Norwood at Foxboro Sports Center Wednesday. The Hornets (2-13-1) play Whitman-Hanson Regional High at The Bog Wednesday.