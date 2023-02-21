MILTON — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team earned a 3-2 shootout win over Milton High to advance to the final of the Milton Tournament at Ulin Rink.
Milton scored twice in the first two periods before King Philip rallied with a goal in the second period and another late in the third period to send the game to overtime. King Philip pulled goalie Mallory Johnston late in the third period for an extra skater, but could not score.
Nikki McDonald scored both goals in regulation for King Philip, with both assisted by Kelly Holmes. After playing with open ice in a 4-on-4 overtime period, both sides went to a shootout where King Philip’s Kat Precobb (game-winner) and Holmes both scored.
“With all the ice on there (in overtime), I told Kelly to use the ice to her advantage to get us an open look,” Warriors head coach Ken Assad said. “She had a breakaway she almost scored on. It was a hard, work down low, get the puck to the middle to the dirty areas. I stressed to the girls we have to work hard, and they absolutely did what exactly what I told them to do.”
Johnston made 32 saves in goal for the Warriors, who next play Bishop Stang on Thursday.