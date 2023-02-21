MILTON — The King Philip Regional High girls hockey team earned a 3-2 shootout win over Milton High to advance to the final of the Milton Tournament at Ulin Rink.

Milton scored twice in the first two periods before King Philip rallied with a goal in the second period and another late in the third period to send the game to overtime. King Philip pulled goalie Mallory Johnston late in the third period for an extra skater, but could not score.