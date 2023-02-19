MALDEN — The Bishop Feehan girls hockey team defeated Malden Catholic on Sunday, winning 3-2 at Valley Forum.
The Shamrocks got things going early into the second period with Chloe Bryda scoring off an assist from Grace Campbell. Malden Catholic tied it up with under six minutes to go in the second, and Mary Lamoriello scored on the power play with 35 seconds to go in the period.
Brooke Borges and Caitlin Kelley assisted Lamoriello’s score. Isabella Hasenfus scored the eventual game-winner with 9:31 to go in regulation. Malden Catholic answered with under four minutes to go in regulation, and pulled the goalie in the final moments to get the extra skater, but Feehan held on. In goal, Avery Blanchard recorded 25 saves. Bishop Feehan (10-7-1) plays again on Monday against KP.
Bishop Feehan 10, Hockomock Stars 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan routed the Hockomock Stars on Saturday at New England Sports Village.
The Shamrocks had four goals from Caitlin Kelley and two goals from Chloe Bryda in the win. Grace Nelson also had three points, scoring once and assisting twice.
Also scoring one goal were Isabella Hasenfus, Brooke Borges and Molly Braga. In net, Avery Blanchard and Taylor DeMond shared duties across three periods.
Scoring goals for the Stars were Maddie Martin and Cammy Shanteler.