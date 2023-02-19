MALDEN — The Bishop Feehan girls hockey team defeated Malden Catholic on Sunday, winning 3-2 at Valley Forum.

The Shamrocks got things going early into the second period with Chloe Bryda scoring off an assist from Grace Campbell. Malden Catholic tied it up with under six minutes to go in the second, and Mary Lamoriello scored on the power play with 35 seconds to go in the period.