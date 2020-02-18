WALPOLE — Emma Pereira scored a pair of third period power play goals as the Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ hockey team moved within a point of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 4-1 victory over Westwood High on Tuesday.
Foxboro-Mansfield (9-8-1) needs one point out of its remaining two games, the first of which is at Falmouth Wednesday, in order to advance into post-season play.
Foxboro-Mansfield gained a two-goal first period lead and goalie Jess Widdop protected that margin by blanking the Wolverines over the first two periods.
Pereira regained a two-goal lead for Foxboro-Mansfield in the 10th minute of the third period with Melissa Shanteler assisting and then added another man-advantage goal in the 12th minute with Alex Ledin and Meg O’Hara assisting.
O’Hara put Foxboro-Mansfield in front three minutes into the game, with Sam Ledin assisting. In the ninth minute, Alex Ledin scored, assisted by Ella Waryas.
