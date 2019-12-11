ATTLEBORO — Mike Cripps intends to take the Shamrocks to the promised land.
That is, the former Attleboro High boys’ hockey coach and long-time serving member of coach Lori Letendre’s softball staff at Mansfield High, Cripps has been presented with the challenge of directing the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey program in its inaugural season.
The 27-member Shamrocks will be skating out of the New England Sports Village in Attleboro as their home base of operations, much like the Shamrock boys’ hockey program.
Cripps will be bolstered on the bench by assistant coaches Vicki Lamoriello, who played at Providence College and former Shamrock three-sport great and current member of the Division 1 State championship Shamrock girls’ soccer program, Allison Kelly.
The challenge for Cripps and the Shamrocks will be their status of non-league foes, like Foxboro-Mansfield, Medfield, Ursuline Academy, Auburn and Bishop Stang.
“We got a late start on getting games,” said Cripps, who was named the coach in August, of the 17-game schedule with a dozen games on the road. “We had to scramble around to find as many teams as we could play.”
With a handful of practice sessions and two scrimmages for a first-year program, there definitely has been a lot of coaching and building a foundation for the future of the Bishop Feehan program.
“I think that we have two lines that can compete with most anybody and we have a handful of other kids that we are developing for a third line,” Cripps said.
Freshman Brooke Borges is currently centering a top line between two juniors, Lauren Cullity and Alana DePlacido.
The Shamrocks are very young inside the blue line. Captain Lucy Armour skates onto the ice after another very successful volleyball season, while freshmen Mary Lamoriello and Riley LeClair have shown to be strong with their defensive duties and in moving the puck.
The Shamrocks started the season without a goalie. However, senior Hannah Carnes volunteered to stop as many pucks as possible and 5-foot-10 freshman Avery Blanchard is being groomed as the netminder for the future.
“It’s been a lot of fun, we’ve kept everybody and haven’t made any cuts,” Cripps said. “We have a lot of kids who bring a lot of energy to the very first girls’ hockey team at Feehan. We have some very good athletes in the freshmen and sophomores. And a lot of the girls are going to the rink on their own time skating and getting special training.”
King Philip Warriors
WRENTHAM — After 11 seasons on the bench as an assistant with the Franklin High boys’ hockey program, Ken Assad has taken reign of the Warriors and hopes to lead KP to the stature it deserves and into the MIAA Tournament.
“We scrimmaged Franklin and came out flying, I have high hopes for this team,” Assad said. Everyone’s expectations were left unfulfilled last season as KP fashioned just four wins and two ties.
The task for the Warriors is difficult, with a 22-game schedule that includes Duxbury, Norwell and Notre Dame Academy.
KP returns two of its most productive players of last season, junior center Avari Maxwell (seven goals, two assists) and sophomore wing Sydney O’Shea (eight goals, two assists). And definitely lending athletic skill to the mix is KP soccer standout, freshman Makenzie Shandley.
Assad has 21 players on the roster, so developing depth and acclimating some of the younger players to the faster pace of varsity games is an early season priority.
Senior captain Christina Coleman opens in goal, backed up by freshman Mallory Johnston. Senior Samantha Robison is the top returnee on defense, while junior Gabrielle Trujillo and freshman Brielle Herron also expect to log a lot of ice time.
There are a cast of other holdovers who lend depth on the defense, being juniors Libby Curran and Abby Nixon along with sophomore Alison Donovan. Up front will be juniors Jordyn Remmes, Olivia Donovan, Nicole Brady and Karly Wilson, senior Abby Carr along with sophomores Moran Cunningham, Meg Sherwood and Jess Daniels.
Foxboro-Mansfield
FOXBORO — With only two seniors — Meghann Panarello and Liz Healy — on the roster and with incumbent leading scorer, sophomore Skylar Sharfman now attending prep school, coach Roy Bain was be a bit leary of the Foxboro-Mansfield-Oliver Ames program heading into the season.
But, absolutely not, “we’re in good shape,” Bain said coming of a scrimmage with Walpole and a jamboree. Foxboro-Mansfield won nine games last season, tied three and qualified for the MIAA Tournament. The Warriors and Hornets have depth on defense and on the forward line and return team MVP, sophomore goalie Jessica Widdop, who attends Oliver Ames High.
“We’re a young team and we had 25 girls come out, but there is strong potential there,” Bain said of his skaters.
In front of Widdop on defense will be Foxboro High sophomore Julia Muttart, a pair of Mansfield High juniors in Melissa Shanteler and Megan O’Hara along with Oliver Ames junior Emma Pereira.
Foxboro High lends some expertise and plenty of goal production potential in junior Vanessa Ledin, sophomore Samantha Ledin and two juniors, Tess Luciano and Ella Waryas. Also in the mix up front will be Healy, a Mansfield High senior, Panarello, an Oliver Ames senior and Mansfield High junior Lily O’Brien.
“High school hockey is a little bit faster than youth hockey, so there will be some adjustment there,” Bain said. “We’re getting a lot of kids playing time, so we’re developing depth and improving.”
