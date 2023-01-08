ATTLEBORO -- Playing its second game in as many days, the Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team took a 6-0 shutout over Westwood High at New England Sports Village on Sunday.
The Shamrocks jumped on the board early in the second period after a scoreless first, scoring 1:15 into the period on a goal by Lindsey Laliberte.
Laliberte's tip-in at the goal from an Avery Gugliotta shot led to Guglitotta getting credited with the assist. Caitlin Kelley extended the lead to 2-0 with four minutes left in the second period after winning a battle in the corner, coming across crease and finding a top corner for the score.
The Shamrocks then added four goals in the third period, the first coming from Grace Nelson off an assist from Grace Campbell. Feehan made it 4-0 off Nelson's empty netter, leading to Molly Braga scoring into an empty net twice to make it 6-0 off assists from Kelley and Brooke Borges.
Avery Blanchard made 29 saves for the Shamrocks for her second shutout win of the weekend.
On Saturday night, the Shamrocks blanked Matignon High, 5-0, at Stoneham Arena as goalie Avery Blanchard had 30 saves.
Scoring for the Shamrocks were Caitlin Kelley (one assist), Grace Campbell, Lindsey Laliberte, Molly Braga and Chloe Bryda.