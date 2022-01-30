ATTLEBORO — Grace Nelson scored two goals, Brenna Vitelli delivered her first varsity goal for the game-winner, and Avery Blanchard totaled 15 saves in goal as the Bishop Feehan High girls’ hockey team skated to a 3-0 victory over Latin Academy Sunday in a non-league game at New England Sports Village.
Vitelli scored the first goal for the Shamrocks at 6:30 of the first period, rifling in a shot from just inside the blue line.
Nelson created a two-goal lead for Bishop Feehan with the first of her two goals, with 36 seconds left in the first period. Molly Braga set up the score with a deft skate and pass from behind the Latin Academy net.
Nelson gave the Shamrocks a three-goal lead four minutes into the second period with Vitelli assisting. The Shamrocks allowed Latin Academy just one power play, coming in the third period with 2:28 remaining.
Bishop Feehan (6-3-3) is at St. Joseph’s Wednesday.