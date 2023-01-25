CANTON — The Hockomock Stars girls hockey team came up empty to Canton High Wednesday night, falling 6-0 at Metropolis Rink to remain winless.
The Bulldogs scored a pair of goals in each period to drop the Stars to 0-13 overall and 0-3 in Hockomock League play.
“We need to get better at scoring,” Stars head coach Jamie Mullen said. “We work so hard and we’re able to push the puck up the ice but we have a hard time getting it in the net.”
The Stars continue the hunt for their first win of the season on Saturday against King Phillip at Foxboro Sports Center.