ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls hockey team rolled to its fifth straight win, defeating Mansfield High 4-1 on Sunday at New England Sports Village.
The depth of the Shamrocks (10-3-3) was on full display as four players found the net for Bishop Feehan. Alivia Fitzgibbons and Riley LeClair paced the Shamrocks early, scoring a goal apiece in the first period. Grace Nelson and Molly Braga each scored in the third period, with Braga cashing in on an empty-net goal with 24 seconds remaining.
The lone goal for the Hornets (1-1-11) came at 1:39 of the second period. Junior Kylie O'Keefe scored, assisted by Cam Shantler and Maeve Anastasia.
Bishop Feehan goalies Avery Blanchard made 30 saves, as did and Mansfield goalie Jess Widdop.
The Shamrocks will play Marshfield High Wednesday, and the Hornets will play Stoughton High Wednesday.
On Saturday, the Shamrocks qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a 4-1 win over Matignon.
Cam Kelley led Feehan with a pair of goals and an assist. Chloe Bryda opened the scoring with five minutes left in the first period, assisted by Alivia Fitzgibbons, and Kelley scored with 46 seconds left in the period. Brooke Borges made it 3-1 on a pass from Kelley with 18 seconds remaining in the second period, and Kelley closed out the scoring with an empty-netter with 1:32 left. Avery Blanchard had 24 saves in goal.