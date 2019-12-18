FRANKLIN — King Philip Regional High goaltender Christine Coleman was stellar between the pipes while classmate McKenzie Shandley netted a pair of goals to lead the Warrior girls hockey team to a 2-1 Hockomock League win over Franklin on Wednesday.
Coleman finished with 28 saves, including six as the Warriors killed a five-minute major penalty during the second period to present new head coach Ken Assad with his first victory.
“The defense played a lot better than the previous game and the power play was great,” said Assad. “We moved the puck around great and I can’t say enough about the penalty kill.”
Shandley got the Warriors on the board early in the first period before Franklin tied it after one. The senior scored her second of the game, and eventual game-winner, on a power play.
King Philip (1-1) will travel to Brockton on Saturday to face Stoughton.
Weymouth 9, Bishop Feehan 1
WEYMOUTH — Lauren Cullity tallied the lone Feehan goal off assists from Alana DiPlacido and Brooke Borges in a losing effort against Weymouth at the Connell Rink.
Weymouth led 4-0 after one period and 8-1 after two as Cullity scored her goal at the 3:06 mark of the second period. Goaltender Hannah Carns had 10 saves for the Shamrocks (0-2) who next play Mansfield at the New England Sports Village Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.