NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High girls’ basketball team moved within a win of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament with a 61-33 Hockomock League victory over North Attleboro High Friday.
The Warriors (10-2) dominated play in the paint behind Shakirah Ketant (14 points, 12 rebounds), Abby Hassman (13 rebounds) and Yara Fawaz (10 rebounds).
The Warriors scored outside with Katelyn Mollica and inside with Ketant for a 35-13 halftime lead.
“We didn’t shoot that well,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said. “Once again, our defense and rebounding were the keys.”
Mollica hit two 3-pointers and finished with 16 points. Lizzy Davis and Morgan Sylvestre each added nine points. Amanda Kaiser tallied nine points for North, while Summer Doherty added six.
The Warriors host King Philip Tuesday, while the Rocketeers (5-7) host Mansfield.
Franklin 73, Attleboro 41
ATTLEBORO — The Panthers presented too much of an inside-outside game for the defense of the Bombardiers.
Ali Brigham scored 20 points, while the Panthers connected on nine 3-point field goals to improve to 11-0 on the season.
Nyah Thomas tallied 16 points for AHS (6-8), which trailed by 28 points at halftime. Eight players scored for Attleboro, which visits Milford Tuesday.
Oliver Ames 86, King Philip 65EASTON — The Warriors produced 27 third quarter points, but it was not enough to overcome a 41-20 halftime deficit in the Hockomock League loss.
King Philip (8-5) faced a 28-10 gap after eight minutes of play. Faith Roy scored 16 points and Faye Veilleux added 14 for the Warriors while Bri James had eight points.King Philip, needing two wins to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, meets Foxboro Tuesday.
Taunton 56, Mansfield 49
TAUNTON — Ashley Santos led Mansfield with a career-high 22 points, but the Hornets’ comeback effort fell short.
Kayla Vine (17 points) hit a basket to cut Mansfield’s deficit to 50-47 in the final three minutes of play. Taunton responded with five straight points to regain control.
Taunton held a 30-22 lead at the half and a 45-34 advantage entering the fourth quarter, hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Mansfield (4-9) hosts Roxbury Charter Prep in a non-league game Monday night at 5:30 p.m.
