WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ basketball team qualified for the MIAA Tournament with a 61-37 dismantling of Mansfield High Tuesday in a Hockomock League rout.
The Warriors (10-8) presented first-year coach Dan Nagle with a ticket into postseason play by converting 10 3-point field goals and limiting Mansfield to just 15 points over the first 16 minutes of play.
Faye Veilleux had 18 points, Bri James 13 points with three treys, and Faith Roy 12 points with three treysfor KP, which led 18-8 lead after the first quarter.Veilleux then tallied eight third quarter points, sparking a surge of nine straight KP points at the outset of the second half.
King Philip hosts Oliver Ames Friday, while Mansfield (7-12) entertains Taunton.
Foxboro 51, Sharon 28
SHARON — The Warriors (15-2) scored 15 points in each of the first two quarters to gain a 30-19 halftime lead.
Katelyn Mollica hit four 3-pointers and paced Foxboro with 16 points. Lizzy Davis hit two 3-pointers in her 10 points as did Abby Hassman, while Shakirah Ketant had nine. Foxboro, which went 8 for 10 from the foul line, hosts North Attleboro Friday.
Canton 66, North Attleboro 55
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers were outscored 12-0 at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to prevent them from clinching an MIAA Tournament berth.
Summer Doherty (16 points), Regan Fein (16 points) and Siobhan Weir (11 points) paced the Rocketeers (9-9), who need to win one of their final two games.
North faced a 47-45 deficit entering the fourth quarter and never got into gear on offense as Amanda Kaiser was double- and triple-teamed, Fein suffered an ankle injury, while both Liv Forbes and Kaiser fouled out.
