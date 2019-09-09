MANSFIELD — This season is foreign soil for Coach Kevin Smith and his Mansfield High girls’ soccer team.
It’s been awhile since the Hornets have not been mentioned among the premier teams in the Hockomock League, but this season will be a proving ground of sorts.
Smith graduated virtually his entire lineup from last year’s team Kelley-Rex Division champions which won 15 matches, tied three and advanced to the semifinals of the Div. 1 South Sectional before losing its only match, in double overtime, to Newton South.
“We’re young, but we have a lot to work with,” Smith said of the depth of the roster and maturing talent. The only box left unchecked is varsity experience.
“There is very good team chemistry out there,” Smith said. “There are lot of talented girls out there who are eager to learn.”
The lone Hornet back with any appreciable varsity minutes is senior captain and defender Erin Dooling. Freshman Olivia Salisbury looms as the starting goalkeeper. Sophomore Maria Sevastos has speed and skill to make an impact from midfield upward.
Junior Catheryn Cooney and sophomore Kate Miller have stood out in the midfield for Mansfield, while a pair of juniors, Kaylee Smith and Sarah Sacco both have the potential to be goal scorers.
“We’ll take anything we can get in that regard,” Smith said.
North Attleboro
The vacancy sign is up for the Rocketeers.
That is, how coach Bill Wallace can replace 14 seniors from a team that won a dozen matches and tied four last season, including the Hockomock League’s best scorer in Ashlyn Gaulin.
The Rocketeers won a dozen matches and tied four last season, but fell in the first round of the Division 1 South Tournament. This season, just qualifying for the postseason is the goal.
“These kids are really upbeat,” said Wallace, who has a lengthy injury list — Lydia Santos (ACL), Siobhan Weir (ankle) and Pat Collins (ankle) — before a match had even been played.
If there is a strength to the Rocketeers, it is at midfield with senior holdovers Alex Moulson and Abi Slaney along with junior Abby Noreck.
Senior Lily Cameron, junior Ari Rice and sophomore Stephanie McKenna will be on the front line.
“We’re working from the back, we’re putting a lot of attention on defense,” Wallace said of the newly constructed group with senior Regan Fein, who toiled at the junior varsity level of the past two seasons, on the goal line.
The lone true returning starter is senior defender Lydia Hershey. Seniors Taylor Ward and Collette Petit with sophomore Summer Doherty are also on the backline.
King Philip
The Warriors return two of the premier players, not just in the Hockomock League, but in New England and the East Coast in senior captain and midfielder, PC-bound Avery Snead (20 goals, 14 assists) and senior captain and striker Chloe Layne (20 goals, 13 assists).
Best of all in coach Gary Pichel’s opinion is that both Snead and Layne are team-oriented players.
KP comes off of a 12-win, two-tie season, falling in the first round of the Division 1 South Sectional to Hockomock League rival Mansfield.
“We have a lot of very good returning players,” Pichel said.
That includes senior captain and defender Makayla Griffin, senior midfielder-striker Ally Stanton, senior defender Olivia Berry and senior midfielder Jen Hitchen.
Senior Taylor Butler returns in goal with Griffin and Berry on the backline as well as juniors Taryn Greenberg and junior Paige Varvarigos. Working alongside Snead and Hitchen through the midfield will be junior Jenny Montville and freshman Ella Pisani.
Attleboro
“Consistency is the key, consistency for 80 minutes,” Bombardier coach Steve Santos said.
AHS could be on the verge of an MIAA Tournament berth, having won six matches last season and improved its goals output to 24. The Bombardiers have a pair of potentially lethal junior forwards in Briley Harnois and Bella Salviati, who led AHS in scoring last season with 12 goals and seven assists.
Add in speedy senior midfielder Julia Reyes and a veteran midfield and Santos believes the Bombardiers can put pressure on teams. Seniors Ashley Dame and Victoria Alves, juniors Riley Sullivan and Jessica Gates along with sophomore Emily Khang lend to a talented and deep cast there.
“We have more depth, we can press,” Santos said.
One concern is to strengthen the defense. Santos has the option of putting senior Ashley Macia in goal or inserting her on the field, while bringing on freshman Alexis Campbell. The AHS defense will feature senior captain Sophia Salviati, senior Emily Antonik, senior Ashley Piazza and junior Vanessa Laguerre.
Foxboro
Quarterfinalists in the Division 2 South Sectional last season and the winners of 15 of 20 matches, coach Katie Stalcup and the Warriors believe they have some unfinished business ahead of them.
“We kind of surprised some people last season, we have a target on our back,” Stalcup said. “We have a lot of expectations, a high bar to live up to.”
With nine starters returning from a side that went unbeaten through its first 16 matches last season, Foxboro can flourish at both ends of the field.
Junior striker Jordyn Collins (15 goals, five assists) returns on the front line as an All Hockomock League selection and sophomore Kailee McCabe (12 goals, five assists) is just as lethal as a midfielder.
Senior captain Kendra Wentling, fleet-footed junior Katelyn Mollica and multi-sport standout Lizzy Davis with McCabe form perhaps the most formidable midfield in the Hockomock League this season.
“They’re (Collins, McCabe) the kind of players that only come around, you know, every 10 years or so, and we’ve got two of them at the same time,” Stalcup said.
Defensively, seniors Yara Fawaz and Caroline Cass along with junior Emma Dahl compose the defensive backline in front of veteran junior goalkeeper and tri-sport star Morgan Sylvestre.
“I know they (Collins and McCabe) are going to do amazing things, we also have so many great players supporting them,” Stalcup said. “We just have to keep focused and do what I know we can do.”
