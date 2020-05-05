Sparked by the elite performances of its core of talented track stars, the North Attleboro High girls’ indoor track team captured a second-place performance at the Hockomock League Championship this winter. So it shouldn’t come out of the blue that a quartet of North Attleboro athletes makes up a significant part of The Sun Chronicle 2019-20 Girls’ Indoor Track All-Star Team.
To no one’s surprise, the dazzling Lily Wetherbee was an integral part of the Rocketeers’ success as the three-time Sun Chronicle All-Star closed out her senior year at North by taking a couple of individual titles at the league meet, including in the 55-meter dash and the long jump as the league’s MVP.
But you don’t become a Hockomock team runner-up with just one superstar, and Wetherbee was backed by talented teammates, including Sun Chronicle All-Stars Olivia Etienvre, Cassidy Becker, and Ari Preacher under the tutelage of Rocketeers’ girls’ track coach Anne Marie McGrail.
Across town, Attleboro High’s first-year girls’ track coach Jillian Ellis saw her team finish ninth at the league meet, but had to be pleased with the development of some of the team’s leaders, including Sun Chronicle All-Stars Diana Blouin, Kamsi Igbobi, Kelly Neuendorf, and the ultra-versatile Cassondra Stuger.
Mansfield, which finished tied for sixth at the Hockomock meet, boasts a couple of Sun Chronicle All-Stars in underclassmen Anna Buckley, just a sophomore but still the team’s leading scorer, and junior distance runner Tessa Lancaster, who went undefeated in her individual events during the dual-meet season.
Norton High’s squad has to be happy that the spectacular Isabella Pietrasiewicz should be back for her senior year this fall. The two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star won the 1,000 meters in a meet-record time at the Tri-Valley League showcase meet, and was named the league’s Small School MVP and also the TVL MVP. Pietrasiewicz is joined on The Sun Chronicle All-Star roster by Lancer teammates Heather Kurland and freshman phenom Ali Murphy.
Talented junior Amelia Mignacca is Bishop Feehan’s lone Sun Chronicle All-Star this season. Mignacca qualified for the All-State meet by placing third at the MIAA Division 3 Meet in the 1,000 meters.
King Philip, which finished eighth at the Hockomock League meet, will be sad to see the graduation of Sun Chronicle All-Star shot putter Bailee Ziolkowski, a two-year captain for the Warriors. Ziolkowski placed in the top five in the shot put at the league meet each of the past two years, and also competed at the MIAA Division 2 meet both seasons.
Seekonk senior Hannah Bradbury (1,000 meters) saw her scholastic track career end this season with several impressive performances, and junior teammate Mackenzie Gingras again excelled in the shot put as both athletes were deserving of Sun Chronicle All-Star selections for the Warriors.
Finally, Dighton-Rehoboth is represented by two Sun Chronicle All-Stars. Kiara Abrantes, a junior who ran the third-fastest time in school history in the 300 meters, also ran the 600 meters and on both relay teams while teammate Natalia Martin, a talented sophomore, sparkled in the sprinting events and was named a South Shore Conference All-Star.
