EASTON — Ava Adams scored three goals, including the game-winner with 30 seconds left in regulation to lift the Mansfield High girls lacrosse team to a 9-8 Hockomock League road win over Oliver Ames High on Friday.
Brooke Butler led Mansfield with four goals while Lola Varricchione had two goals and an assist the Hornets overcame a 6-5 halftime deficit.
Caitlyn Zajac had 14 saves for Mansfield (5-5, 5-4), which is at North Attleboro Monday.
King Philip 10, Natick 8
WRENTHAM — Nikki McDonald and Julia Marsden both struck for four goals to lead the Warriors while Kaitlyn Parish made six saves in net.
Kinh Philip (11-3, 8-1) visits Walpole Saturday.
Fairhaven 20, Dighton-Rehoboth 13
FAIRHAVEN — Lily Nees led the Falcons with six goals and two assists while Karina Bosco scored four times. Kylie Palmer scored twice and Cassie Lunghi added a goal and two assists.
Dighton-Rehoboth (7-5) will be at Seekonk Monday.
Norwood 14, Norton 8
NORTON — Norton was unable to hold a 7-5 halftime lead despite three goals from Belle D’Arpino and two goals from Emma Cochrane in the loss.
Alex Bland, Ellie Lyons and Rachel Calhoun each scored once. The Lancers’ Ella McGunnesse had 15 saves.
Norton (5-8) plays Saturday at East Bridgewater at 11 a.m.