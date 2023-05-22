ATTLEBORO — Avery Adams’ goal in overtime capped her hat trick to lift the Mansfield High girls lacrosse team to a 9-8 upset of Attleboro High on Monday.
The Hornets won their fourth in row as Lola Varricchione also scored three goals.
Attleboro collected 21 ground balls while Mansfield only had seven, but the Hornets made the most of their opportunities.
“We were patient on attack, waiting for the right feed and shot,” Mansfield head coach Mary Kiley said. “It all came together at the end. We got possession, got the ball around to everyone with a touch … tried to drive and kept our heads up to see the open cutter.”
Adams notched her game-winner off of Varricchione’s third assist of the match. Brooke Butler accounted for two goals for Mansfield while Rose Maher with a goal and an assist.
Caitlyn Zajac picked up the win with 11 saves.
Molly Moore led the Bombardiers with three goals while Jordan Mooney added a pair of goals. Amelia Collins, Gabriela Sprovieri, and Isabella Cavallini scored a goal apiece for Attleboro with Cavallini totaling seven draws. Addison Papagolos had seven ground balls.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game today,” Attleboro head coach Shane Collins said. “Mansfield has some talented players and we’re fighting for a playoff spot. Their goalie had a great second half. I’m still proud of our girls, they played hard until that last whistle.”
Mansfield (8-8) visits Oliver Ames on Thursday. Attleboro (10-5) hosts Sharon on Wednesday.
CANTON — Makenzie McDevitt scored 12 points in King Philip’s rout of Canton.
Nikki McDonald had seven points in the win and Kelly Holmes scored four points. Abby MacDonald had three points and both Sarah Brown and Sammy Cloutier had two points.
Kaitlyn Parish had nine saves for the Warriors. King Philip (12-5) plays at Dover-Sherborn on Friday.
EASTON — Paige Curran scored seven goals, including her 200th career goal, and had two assists to tally her 300th career point in the Warriors’ win.
Mya Waryas scored four goals and had one assist. Mary Collins and Val Beigel scored twice, each, and Addie Riley, Cate Noone and Morgan Riley each scored once.
The Warriors cap the regular season at 16-2 and await a postseason draw.
DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth’s Karina Bosco scored six times, had an assist, eight draws and four ground balls in D-R’s victory.
Lily Nees and Olivia Thibert both scored three goals and had two assists. Mara Levesque and Olivia Gabriel also had goals while Lorelei Kellum had four ground balls.
D-R’s Ava Escobar, made 12 saves. The win is the Falcons’ fourth in their last five games, improving them to 10-6. D-R visits Apponequet on Wednesday.
MEDWAY — The Lancers were unable to come back from a 6-5 halftime deficit in their loss to Medway.
Emma Cochrane scored three goals and had an assist. Ellie Lyones also scored three goals and Ella Steele had a goal with two assists. Ella McPartland assisted two scores.
Ella McGuinness made 12 saves for Norton (6-12), which hosts Dedham on Wednesday.