FOXBORO — After not seeing any game action for 17 days, the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the MIAA Division 3 postseason on Thursday, romping past No. 13 Bromfield High in an 18-7 romp.

The No. 4 seed Warriors had been awarded a forfeit in the first round over No. 29 Pope Francis High, a decision that lit a fire under the Warrior girls, as well as Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough, for the days leading into their second-round contest.

