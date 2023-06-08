FOXBORO — After not seeing any game action for 17 days, the Foxboro High girls lacrosse team earned its first win of the MIAA Division 3 postseason on Thursday, romping past No. 13 Bromfield High in an 18-7 romp.
The No. 4 seed Warriors had been awarded a forfeit in the first round over No. 29 Pope Francis High, a decision that lit a fire under the Warrior girls, as well as Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough, for the days leading into their second-round contest.
Needing to come out with a bang, the Warriors did just that with three goals across the opening 10 minutes of play from Paige Curran, Mya Waryas and Mary Collins to make it 3-0.
Curran finished with a team-high six goals and four assists, Waryas scored four goals and had an assist and Collins added two goals and two assists. Val Beigel also scored four times, and assisted on three scores. For a team that had not seen game speed in nearly three weeks, there was little signs of rust for Foxboro.
“We didn’t want to have that free pass to the Round of 16,” McCullough said. “I think they had a little chip on their shoulder, and having that span of time without a game, we couldn’t let that hurt us. It did take some time to adjust to our rhythm and speed. ... For me (the time off) was a big concern, but I didn’t want them to let them know I was too worried about that. They’ve been focused and been working hard.
“I think we dealt with it in the best way we could,” McCullough said.”
Bromfield had an answer to it 3-0 deficit, running off back-to-back scores within three minutes of each other, but Foxboro never let the game break even. Three straight goals from Foxboro gave it a lead with insurance as halftime approached, but Bromfield’s Kristin Podgorni muscled home a goal from close range with second to halftime to make it 7-4 and leave the door open for the Trojans in the final 25 minutes.
The Warriors effectively put Bromfield to bed with four straight goals across a three-minute stretch in the second half, making it 11-5. Bromfield, trying to find any edge possible, went down a man and allowed Foxboro to keep pouring on and before the Warriors knew it, they had a 10-goal lead.
“I’m glad they stayed composed and played a much stronger second half and play more of our game plan,” McCullough said of his squad. “I think it was just a matter of taking care of their threats. (Podgorni,) make sure we handle her in the midfield and our defense was able to limit her. On attack, it was making sure we possess and control the ball.”
The win for Foxboro was especially satisfying given that Bromfield had eliminated Foxboro last postseason in a one-goal game that saw the Warriors come a game shy of the Division 3 state semifinals.
“They remember that game very clearly from last year,” McCullough said. “Losing by one with an opportunity, you don’t forget those losses. They had that pin in their stomach before the game and They definitely wanted to come out and take care of (business.)”
Next for Foxboro is a home quarterfinal contest against fifth-seeded Pentucket Regional at a date and time to be determined.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.