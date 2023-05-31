The MIAA girls lacrosse state tournament brackets were released on Wednesday with four area teams making the postseason in Division 1.
They include No. 18 seed King Philip (12-6), No. 28 Bishop Feehan (12-6), No. 35 Attleboro (12-6) and No. 36 Mansfeld (10-8).
The Warriors will visit No. 15 North Andover while the Shamrocks host No. 37 New Bedford in a preliminary round game. Dates and times are to be determined for both matches. The Bombardiers visit No. 39 Beverly on Thursday with opening draw at 5:30 p.m. and the No. 36 Hornets visit No. 29 Woburn on Thursday at 2:45 p.m., also both preliminary games.
The top-ranked team in The Sun Chronicle area, No. 4 Foxboro (16-2), opens its Division 3 postseason on Friday, hosting Pope Francis at 6:15 p.m.
Also in Division 3 is No. 21 Dighton-Rehoboth (11-7) and No. 27 Norton (7-13). D-R opens the first round at No. 12 Old Rochester Regional and Norton visits No. 6 Norwell in the first round. Both games are to be determined.
No. 35 Attleboro at No. 30 Beverly, 5:30
No. 36 Mansfield at No. 29 Woburn, 2:45
No. 28 Bishop Feehan vs. No. 37 New Bedford,TBD
No. 18 King Philip at No. 15 North Andover, TBD
No. 3 Foxboro vs. No. 29 Pope Francus, 6:15
No. 21 Dighton-Rehoboth at No. 12 Old Rochester, TBD
No. 27 Norton at No. 6 Norwell, TBD