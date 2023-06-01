BEVERLY — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team bowed out of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament on Thursday, losing 13-4 in the preliminary round to No. 30 Beverly High.
The No. 35 Bombardiers trailed 5-3 at halftime and were unable to make up any ground in the second half. Isabella Cavallini and Molly Moore each scored twice in the loss and Amelia Collins scored once.
Leading Attleboro in ground balls and draw controls was Addison Papagolos with four each. Peyton McAuliffe stopped 12 shots for Attleboro, which closed out at 12-7.
Woburn 16, Mansfield 9
WOBURN — The Hornets bowed out of Division 1 postseason play in the preliminary round to No. 29 Woburn.
Trailing 8-1 at halftime, the No. 36 seed Hornets tried to bring the game back even but were unable to across the second half. Mansfield brought the deficit to three, but ended up playing a man down due to cards.
Adjustments made from Mansfield happened on both ends, trying to feed the cutters on offense while also trying to pressure the attack on the defensive end.
“We made adjustments to our attack and defense at half,” Mansfield coach Mary Pasquantonio said. “On attack, we focused on feeding to our cutters off plays, while on defense, we played a pressure defense to slow down their drives. We had a great start to our second half, cutting their lead to just three goals, but had a few yellow cards so had to play man down.”
Ava Adams, Stella Moore and Lola Varricchione each had two goals for Mansfield. Adams and Varrichione had four draw controls each. Scoring once was Tessa Johnson, Brooke Butler and Ella Palanza. Rose Maher had a team-high three assists.
Caitlyn Zajac had 13 saves in net for the Hornets, who finished at 10-9.