BEVERLY — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team bowed out of the MIAA Division 1 state tournament on Thursday, losing 13-4 in the preliminary round to No. 30 Beverly High.

The No. 35 Bombardiers trailed 5-3 at halftime and were unable to make up any ground in the second half. Isabella Cavallini and Molly Moore each scored twice in the loss and Amelia Collins scored once.