ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled to a 16-2 win over Sharon High on Monday, getting a team-high four goals from Molly Moore.
The Bombardiers led at the half 5-1, and pulled away from there. Addison Papagolos and Isabella Cavallini each had three goals. Jordan Mooney added two while Olivia Xalveron, Gigi Sprovieri and Corrine Whiting each had one goal.
Attleboro (2-9, 2-6) visits Foxboro Wednesday.
Canton 10, Mansfield 9
MANSFIELD — Canton led 6-2 at halftime before Mansfield tried to rally, but three goals from Ava Adams and two goals from Brooke Butler weren’t enough to reel in a win.
Kiera Fitzpatrick, Lola Varricchione, Stella Moore and Ella Palanza each had a goal. Fitzpatrick led all goal scorers in assists with two.
Mansfield (3-3, 3-2) will play on Wednesday, hosting Franklin.
King Philip 10, Foxboro 9
WRENTHAM — The Warriors led 7-3 at halftime and then had to hold on in the second half to pull out the win.
King Philip received two goals from Mya Waryas and a lone score from Val Beigel in the first half.
Foxboro finished with two scores from Waryas, Beigel, Kate Noone and Paige Curran. Mary Collins also scored for Foxboro.
Lily Brown had two goals for King Philip, adding one assist. Haley Izydorczak had five points, assisting on four goals while scoring once. Abby McGonald and Makenzie McDevitt each added two goals while Julia Marsden had one.
King Philip’s Emily Campbell made eight saves for the win. King Philip (9-2, 7-0) will host Canton on Wednesday. Foxboro (7-4, 5-2) will play Attleboro at home on Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 12, Austin Prep 6
READING — The undefeated Shamrocks’ strong defense, led by Charlotte Wymes, Sam Buonaccorsi, Kiki Fauria and Ava Detorie, helped limit shots, leading to Keira Cronin making only seven saves. On offense, Betsy Norko scored five goals while Syd Smith and Livi Brennan added three and two, respectively.
Bishop Feehan (9-0) plays Wednesday at Cardinal Spellman.
Seekonk 9, Dedham 8 (OT)
DEDHAM — A Cece Neary score off an assist from Cate Bergstrand earned the game-winner for the Warriors.
Seekonk led at halftime 7-5. Kerrin McGovern had two goals and three assists while Camryn Loomis had three goals and two assists. Laela Da Silva and Kayleigh Cota each scored goals in the win. Berstrand had three assists.
Seekonk (3-4) hosts Fairhaven Wednesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 15, Greater New Bedford Regional 9
NEW BEDFORD — The Falcons had a strong day on attack, getting four goals from Karina Bosco and three from Lily Nees in the win.
Olivia Thibert, Kylie Palmer and Mara Levesque had two goals each. Gianna Cifala and Cassie Lunghi added one goal apiece. In net, Sophie Darling made 10 saves. Dighton-Rehoboth (6-1) will play again on wednesday, visiting Apponequet.