ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse program clinched its first MIAA postseason berth in the history of the program with a 12-5 win over over Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High on Wednesday.
The Bombardiers led 6-3 at halftime and then pulled away over the final 25 minutes.
Molly Moore led AHS with three goals and two ground balls while Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney, Amelia Collins and Isabella Cavallini each had two goals. Collins posted three assists.
Leading Attleboro in ground balls with five was Ella Stromfors.
Peyton McAuliffe made 17 saves in goal for the win.
“The girls played great team defense around the cage, Peyton was clutch in goal and the full field-ride was on,” Attleboro head coach Shane Collins said. “The girls and coaches are beyond excited about clinching the program’s first playoff berth too.”
Attleboro (9-5) hosts Taunton on Thursday.
Mansfield 18, North Attleboro 11
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Mansfield’s Stella Moore scored five times and assisted once in the win.
Joining Moore in the scoring barrage was Brooke Butler and Ava Adams with four goals each. Butler had two assists. Lola Barricchione scored and assisted twice. Keira Fitzpatrick, Rose Maher, Maeve Anastasia and Ella Souza also scored for the Hornets.
Mansfield (7-8) visit Norwood on Friday.. North Attleboro (5-11) visits Sharon on Monday.
Old Rochester Regional 7, Dighton-Rehoboth 6 (OT)
MATTAPOISETT — The Falcons battled, but were unable to get the game-winner in an overtime loss to Old Rochester.
Dighton-Rehoboth trailed at the half, 4-3. Karina Bosco had five goals, an assist and four draw controls. Olivia Gabriel sored and assisted once. Both Lily Nees and Olivia Thibert had assists.
Angela Gabriel, Lauren Marcotrigiano, Fiona Todd, Lorelei Kellum, and Ava Escobar defended strong against ORR, helping Ava Escobar in goal. Escobar made 11 saves.
Dighton-Rehoboth (8-6) visits East Bridgewater on Saturday.