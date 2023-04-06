ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team let a six-goal halftime advantage slip away in its 13-11 loss to Oliver Ames High on Thursday.

The Bombardiers controlled the first half, with Addy Papagaolos racking up six draw controls for the Bombardiers. AHS led 9-3 at the break before but Oliver Ames ran off the first four scores of the second half to close the gap to 9-7.