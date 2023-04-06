ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team let a six-goal halftime advantage slip away in its 13-11 loss to Oliver Ames High on Thursday.
The Bombardiers controlled the first half, with Addy Papagaolos racking up six draw controls for the Bombardiers. AHS led 9-3 at the break before but Oliver Ames ran off the first four scores of the second half to close the gap to 9-7.
Papagolos netted a goal to give AHS a 10-7 lead, but a pair of penalty cards put Attleboro down a player in the final seven minutes of play to give the Tigers the advantage the remainder of the game.
Bella Covallini and Amelia Collins led the Bombardiers with three goals apiece. Molly Moore had two goals and Makenah Stokes and Gigi Sprovieri each had one goal. Jordan Mooney added two assists.
Attleboro (0-2) plays on Monday at Taunton.
Canton 13, Mansfield 6
CANTON — The Hornets trailed 7-5 at halftime of their Hockomock League match and could get no closer.
Tessa Johnson, Lola Varricchione, Maeve Anastasia, Ella Palanz, Stella Moore and Rose Maher (two assists) had goals for Mansfield.
Caitlyn Zajac made 10 saves in net for the Hornets (1-2), who host Sharon on Monday.
Foxboro 19, Taunton 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors belted the Tigers, finishing with five multi-goal scorers.
Paige Curran had a team-high five goals along with three assists. Cat Noone had four goals and two assists, and Mya Waryas added three goals and two assists. Mary Collins (three assists) and Grace Riley both had two goals.
Audrey Campbell (three saves) and Sofia Lucente (one save) shared the duties in goal for the win.
Foxboro (3-0) hosts King Philip on Monday.
King Philip 17, North Attleboro 3
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Warriors had three players with four goals in their Hockomock League road win.
Makenzie McDevitt, Abby MacDonald and Nikki McDonald each tallied four goals and Sammy Cloutier led in assists with three, while also scoring once. McDevitt (two), MacDonald (one) and McDonald (one) also had assists.
Sierra King played strong on defense for King Philip, causing three turnovers and three ground balls. Teammate Kelly Holmes was also a midfield presence.
Scoring for North Atttleboro was Ellie Regan, Avery House and Ava McKeon. McKeon also had an assist on Regan’s score.
North Attleboro (1-2) hosts Milford on Monday while King Philip (3-0) plays at Foxboro.