ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team was no match for Franklin High, putting only two shots on goal with one finding twine in a 20-1 loss to the Panthers on Monday.
The Bombardiers had its goal from Gigo Sprovieri. Jordan Mooney had the other shot on goal.
“First game, have to get back into the swing of things,” Attleboro head coach Chrissy Quinn said. “Our defense played hard all game.”
King Philip 17, Sharon 0
SHARON — A scoring onslaught helped King Philip take the blowout win.
The Warriors got out fast and early, entering halftime the Warriors had a comfortable 14-0 lead, which was extended through the second half.
“I was happy with how we came out and started winning a lot of the drop controls,” KP head coach Kourtnie Wilder said. “We won like 90% of the drop controls, which was crucial. Coming out strong was definitely something I was proud of and happy to see.”
King Philip had nine different goal scorers with Julia Marsden scoring five times with two assists in the win. Makenzie McDevitt, Ilah Weiblen, Abby MacDonald scored their first varsity goals. MacDonald added an assist as well.
Seekonk 14, East Providence 11
SEEKONK — Seekonk was edged out in its first match of the season. Cate Bergstrand and Kerrin McGovern each had four goals to lead the Warriors.