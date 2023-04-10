TAUNTON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team blew out Taunton High 18-4 on Monday as Isabella Cavallini had five goals and two assists to lead the Bombardiers.
Molly Moore had three goals and three assists for Attleboro, which held a comfortable 11-3 lead at halftime. Teammate Amelia Collins scored four goals and assisting on another.
Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney and Kristin Vasquez-Trudeau each had two goals.
Peyton McAuliffe had seven saves in net for Attleboro (1-1), which plays again on Tuesday, hosting Bellingham.
Foxboro 10, King Philip 8
FOXBORO — Foxboro was led by Mary Collins’ three goals and one assist.
Mya Waryas and Val Beigel each had two goals, with Waryas adding an assist.
Cate Noone and Grace Riley each scored a goal for Foxboro while Paige Curran also scored once, and added two assists.
Makenzie McDevitt scored three goals for KP while Kelly Holmes had two assists and a goal.
Netting a goal apiece for King Philip was Sammy Cloutier Emily Heslin, Nikki McDonald and Abby MacDonald.
Foxboro’s Audrey Campbell made four saves while Emily Cloutier stopped 10 shots for King Philip.
Mansfield 19, Sharon 6
MANSFIELD — Mansfield held a 14-2 lead at halftime and coasted to the Hockomock League win.
Ava Adams led the Hornets with an eight-goal day, crossing 100 points for her career.
Lola Varricchione added four goals for the Hornets while Cammy Shanteler and Carys Colby notched two goals each. Rose Maher chipped in a goal and two assists, and Keira Fitzgerald had two assists. Mansfield (2-2) hosts North Attleboro on Wednesday.