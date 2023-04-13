NORTON — The Attleboro High girls lacrosse team rolled past Norton High on Thursday afternoon, winning 20-6.
The Lancers trailed 10-5 before the Bombardiers found another gear and took off. Leading the AHS charge was Amelia Collins with five goals and two assists. Molly Mooore had four assists with three goals.
Tallying three goals each for the Bombardiers were Addison Papagolos, Jordan Mooney and Isabella Cavallini. Norton was led in scoring by Emma Cochrane’s three goals and Ella McPartland’s five points. Ellie Lyons had two goals and two assists.
Attleboro goalkeeper Peyton McAuliffe made 10 saves.
The Bombardiers (3-3) next play Stoughton on April 25.
Foxboro 9, Cohasset 8 (OT)
COHASSET — Val Beigel knocked home the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Warriors to the road win.
Beigel notched five goals in the win, Paige Curran scored twice while assisting twice and Mary Collins scored once with one assist.
Addie Riley also had a goal and and Mya Waryas notched an assist.
Audrey Campbell with six saves for the Warriors.
Concord-Carlisle 15, Bishop Feehan 3
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks dropped their non-league match despite two goals from Maddy Fitzgerald and another from Ally Buonaccorsi.
Keira Cronin made 10 saves for Feehan (3-1), which plays at the Bishop Fenwick tournament on Saturday.