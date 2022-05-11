SHARON — The North Attleboro High girls lacrosse team bested Sharon High on the road Wednesday afternoon, winning 18-7.
The Rocketeers led 12-3 at halftime, maintaining the advantage the rest of the way as North Attleboro lined the scoresheet with nine players registering points. Leading in goals was Caroline Folan with four. Morgan Eaton, Taylor McMath and Lily Ramm all had three. Ava McKeon had two scores.
Kelsey Briere had four assists and McKeon had three assists. Eaton and Ellie Regan had one assist each. Lauren Peckham and Avery House each scored once.
North Attleboro (5-6, 4-5) travels to Taunton Thursday.
Medfield 17, Norton 1
MEDFIELD — Belle D’Arpino scored in the second half for the Lancers’ lone goal.
Medfield led 11-0 At halftime as Norton’s Ella McGuinnesse had four saves in goal. Norton (5-7) hosts Norwood Friday.
Seekonk 18, Old Rochester Regional 6
MATTAPOISETT — Seekonk rolled to the South Coast Conference blowout. The Warriors (4-5) play Saturday, at Martha’s Vineyard Regional.
Dighton-Rehoboth 13, Taunton 5
DIGHTON — The Falcons got four goals apiece from Cassie Lunghi and Karina Bosco.
Olivia Gabriel had two goals as well for D-R. Lily Nees, Olivia Thibert and Gianna Cifala each had one goal. Nees (three), Lunghi (two) Cifala (1), Thibert (one) and Becky Davis (one) all had assists.
In net, Sophie Darling made four saves and Ava Escobar made five saves. Dighton-Rehoboth (7-4) plays on Friday, visiting Fairhaven.
Bishop Feehan 18, Bishop Stang 1
DARTMOUTH — Bishop Feehan led 11-0 at halftime as Betsy Norko let the way with five goals.
Brenna Vitelli had a team-high seven points, scoring three times while adding four assists. Syd Smith scored twice and assisted three times while Kristy Norko scored three times and assists twice.
Anna Roberts made five saves. Bishop Feehan (12-1) returns on Thursday, hosting Notre Dame Academy.