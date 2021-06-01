WRENTHAM — Julia Marsden, Morgan Cunningham, Ally Donovan and Haley Izydorczyk each scored three goals as the King Philip Regional High girls lacrosse team broke out to a 15-0 halftime lead and routed Attleboro High 18-2 Tuesday in their Hockomock League match.
Bella Salviati and Hannah Webster scored three quarter goals for AHS (2-9). Margo Reilly, Sarah Brown, and Colleen Crowther each scored their first varsity goals for the Warriors.
Emily Campbell had to make just two saves in goal for the Warriors, and Maddie Crowley had to make only one save.
King Philip (9-2) faces Attleboro again Wednesday.
Franklin 20, Mansfield 0
FRANKLIN — The Kelley-Rex Division-leading Panthers of Franklin High raced out to a 13-0 halftime lead to win the Hockomock League match.
Mansfield (6-4) will host Franklin Wednesday.
Norwood 14, Norton 8
NORWOOD — Emma Cochrane scored two goals, but the Lancers were unable to gain the upper hand during the second half of the Tri-Valley League match. Norton and the Mustangs were tied at 4-4 at halftime.
Kaylin Hebert, Ava Gesner and Isabella Darpino netted single goals for Norton. Kyle Bowden-Credit totaled six saves in goal for the Lancers, who visit Norwood Wednesday.
